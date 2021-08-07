Bommai, Pawar discuss water-sharing issue

Bengaluru

07 August 2021 02:15 IST

They decide to hold meeting in Delhi

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the latter’s residence here and discussed about the inter-State water-sharing dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra as well as mutual cooperation in case of floods in the two States.

They also decided to hold a meeting soon for a detailed discussion on inter-State water issues and river water sharing between the two States. They decided to hold a discussion on this issue in Delhi, stated an official release.

Taking to Twitter, the NCP chief said, “On my visit to Bengaluru I got a call from Mr. Bommai, who expressed his wish to meet me”.

“Keeping the respect of his position in mind, I decided to go and pay a courtesy call on him,” the former Union Minister tweeted.

“I am thankful for his warm hospitality and hoping that the two States would continue to work together with a cooperative vision in the years to come,” Mr. Pawar said.