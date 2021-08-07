Bommai, Pawar discuss water-sharing issue

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the latter’s residence here and discussed about the inter-State water-sharing dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra as well as mutual cooperation in case of floods in the two States.
They also decided to hold a meeting soon for a detailed discussion on inter-State water issues and river water sharing between the two States. They decided to hold a discussion on this issue in Delhi, stated an official release.
Taking to Twitter, the NCP chief said, “On my visit to Bengaluru I got a call from Mr. Bommai, who expressed his wish to meet me”.
“Keeping the respect of his position in mind, I decided to go and pay a courtesy call on him,” the former Union Minister tweeted.
“I am thankful for his warm hospitality and hoping that the two States would continue to work together with a cooperative vision in the years to come,” Mr. Pawar said.