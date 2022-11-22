Bommai offers bagina at Vani Vilas Sagar

November 22, 2022 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others offering bagina at Vani Vilas Sagara in Hiriyur taluk of Chitradurga district on Tuesday.

Regular water flow will be ensured to the Vani Vilas Sagar water grid henceforth, promised Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after offering bagina to the waterbody at Hiriyur in Chitradurga district on Tuesday. He said Vani Vilas Sagar had filled to the brim after 88 years.

A scheme had been evolved to link this to the Upper Bhadra project and provide drip irrigation facilities to the fields situated in low-lying areas, he said. The impounded water could be used for irrigation purposes in Chitradurga, Tumakuru, and Davangere areas, the Chief Minister said.

