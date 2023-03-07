Bommai mocks at two-hour bandh called by Congress

March 07, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday mocked at the two-hour bandh called by the Congress party on March 9 to protest against the alleged corruption by the BJP government.

“I had never heard about a two-hour bandh. Has there ever been a two-hour bundh in history?”, scoffed Mr. Bommai while speaking to reporters at Mysuru airport on Tuesday.

He also said the Congress does not have any moral right to observe a bandh. “The bandh will not succeed. It will just be a two-hour drama”, he said.

Mr. Bommai alleged that the Congress party itself was deeply mired in corruption and its leaders too had been to the jail on corruption charges. “Why should people respond to their bandh call? People have defeated them in the last elections due to their corruption”, he said.

Mr. Bommai also referred to a direction by the Supreme Court against holding a bandh. Besides regular classes in schools, II PUC exams are also scheduled on the day, he said.

Lokayukta

Reacting to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s claims that the Lokayukta was neither closed down nor weakened during his tenure, Mr. Bommai said the Lokayukta was made inactive with the setting up of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

“If Lokayukta was not weakened, why were corruption cases transferred to the ACB during his period?”, he asked.

With regard to the BJP’s failure to wind up the ACB despite the promise it had made in its 2018 election manifesto, Mr. Bommai said the matter was in the High Court and the government was awaiting a direction in the regard from the court.

He alleged that it was the Congress party’s “hidden agenda” to retain the ACB and cover up its corruption. The BJP government has strengthened the Lokayukta, Mr. Bommai argued.

Expressway

Mr. Bommai dismissed Mr. Siddaramaiah’s contention that the credit for the Bengluru-Mysuru Expressway should go to the Congress.

Reacting to his contention that the approval for the project was given during the Congress party’s tenure at the Centre and in the State, Mr Bommai said the demand for widening the highway was pending for 20 years. “Who released the funds and executed the work?”, he questioned justifying the credit claimed by the BJP for the project.

With regard to the allegations about the expenditure of a large sum of government money for refreshments during Mr. Siddaramaiah tenure, Mr. Bommai said he will summon the documents and order a probe if there was any truth in it.

To another question, he refused to react to rumours about Minister for Housing V. Somanna and Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda joining the Congress party.