Bommai met Deve Gowda on the instructions of BJP leadership: Yatnal

Belagavi

02 August 2021 19:02 IST

“Janata Dal(S) leader H.D. Deve Gowda has assured Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai that the Janata Dal(S) will support his government in case the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa were to destabilise it,’’ BJP leader and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said in Vijayapura on Monday.

“That is why, I think that Mr. Bommai met Mr. Gowda, on the instructions of the BJP high command. That is to ensure that the government remains stable and avoid a situation where the BJP government suffers a minority,’’ Mr. Yatnal told journalists.

It seems Mr. Yediyurappa chose Mr. Bommai. Now, it is his moral responsibility to support Mr. Bommai and let him function properly. Mr. Yediyurappa should not, instead, destabilise the government in his efforts to groom his son as his successor. If he does that, the people of the State will not tolerate it. The party high command does not tolerate dynasty politics, Mr. Yatnal said.

“I want to tell Mr. Yediyurappa that he should gracefully retire and spend his time playing with his grandchildren at home. The BJP high command has given him a clear signal. He should understand that,’’ he said. “Mr. Yediyurappa has built the party by going on cycle jathas across the State. Now, he is in a position to fly around in his private helicopter. He should retire from active politics now,” he said.

“My leaders had asked me not to make statements in public. I have gone by their advice. I don’t aspire to be a Minister. But if the high command makes me a Minister, I will handle it. In fact, I have all the capabilities of managing the State as the Chief Minister. My abilities are not being used. If my talents are utilised, the party will get 150 seats in the next polls,” he said.

Mr. Yatnal also said that Mr. Yediyurappa had created obstacles in the way of him becoming the Chief Minister.