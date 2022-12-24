Bommai likely to visit Delhi to discuss reservation and Cabinet expansion

December 24, 2022 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will likely visit New Delhi to consult the BJP central leadership on a host of issues, including the reservation demand of Panchamasali subsect of Lingayats and the Cabinet expansion.

He will also discuss with the Union Law Minister the issue of inclusion of the Bill hiking reservation for SCs and STs in the State, breaching the cap of 50%, under the IX Schedule of the Constitution of India, sources said. The Bill has been tabled in the legislature at the ongoing session in Belagavi.

The Chief Minister has sought an appointment with Central leaders and has scheduled the meeting to Monday evening, sources said.

Tricky Panchamasali issue

“The issue of a better reservation share for Panchamasali subsect of Lingayats is a tricky issue as any manoeuvring within the existing matrix may end up antagonising several other electorally key communities. It is a big political decision to be taken by the high command, especially, given the Assembly elections are fast approaching,” a source close to the Chief Minister said.

Following an interim report submitted by the Karnataka Permanent Backward Classes Commission, the State Cabinet had deliberated on the issue and formulated various options. “There are three or four options suggested, of which one will likely be finalised in consultation with the high command,” the source said.

Disgruntled CMs

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister is learnt to have given an assurance to disgruntled former Ministers K.S. Eshwarappa and Ramesh Jarkiholi of their induction into the Cabinet shortly, prompting them to attend the ongoing winter session on Friday, which they had boycotted in protest.

There are six vacant berths in the Cabinet and the Chief Minister is lobbying to expand his Ministry and induct several new faces from electorally key communities apart from the two former Ministers. The issue would come up during the Chief Minister’s meeting with party president J.P. Nadda, whose appointment he has sought, sources said.