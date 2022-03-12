Bommai launches scheme for door delivery of documents

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Minister for Revenue R. Ashok, and Minister for Health K. Sudhakar handing over revenue documents to beneficiaries in Chickballapur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday launched a scheme to door deliver basic revenue documents such as caste certificates, income certificates, and land records (RTCs).

After the launch of the programme at Chickballapur, the Chief Minister said, “It is a pity that people, particularly farmers, have been made to run from pillar to post to get basic documents such as RTCs and other records. Under the programme, records would be delivered on the doorstep of people for free.”

He accused the Congress of speaking about the welfare of the poor, Dalits, and the backward communities only to use them as vote bank. “They indulged in self-aggrandisement in the name of the poor,” Mr. Bommai said. Earlier governments promised to eradicate poverty, he said, adding that the slogan ‘Garibi Hatao’ of the Congress was a failure.

The Chief Minister said a sum of ₹1,050 crore had been set aside in the State Budget for the Raitha Shakthi programme which would help farmers having landholdings upto 5 acres as aid to purchase diesel and hire farm equipment.

He said Sidlaghatta would be included along with Kalaburagi and Haveri in the project to build modern cocoon markets at a cost of ₹30 crore. The district administration has handed over 20 guntas of land for the construction of Kanaka Bhavan in Chickballapur, Mr. Bommai said while speaking at a programme to celebrate the 534th birth anniversary of saint Kanakadasa.