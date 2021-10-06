Bommai launches ‘CM Dashboard’ initiative

BENGALURU

06 October 2021 00:00 IST

It will allow him to monitor projects digitally

In line with the Prime Minister’s Office, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has launched the ‘CM Dashboard’, which will allow him to review the progress of various departments digitally.

This dashboard will provide up-to-date information on various projects to the Chief Minister. Speaking after the launch, Mr. Bommai directed officials to record accurate information on the dashboard daily. On Tuesday, he reviewed the BBMP, Revenue, Energy, Education, Housing, Rural Development, and other departments.

Nodal officers and the heads of departments should take keen interest in the dashboard, he said.

“Officers should pay equal importance to planning as well as implementation. Senior officials must ensure that the officials at the grass roots deliver the facility to the last man. Effective implementation will bring people closer to the system and they feel that someone is there for them. We need to strive to achieve this,” he said.