Bommai instructs officials to start work at Anjanadri Hills in a month

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed officials to complete the land acquisition process and start the work within a month for comprehensive development of Anjanadri Hills at Kishkinda in Koppal district.

The instructions were issued at a meeting chaired by Mr. Bommai to review the implementation of Anjanadri Hills Comprehensive Development Project. About 60 acres of land is required for the project, of which about 58 acres is private land. The Chief Minister asked the Deputy Commissioner of Koppal district to acquire the land through direct negotiation with the farmers or through the KIADB land acquisition process.

In the first phase of the project, connecting roads to Anjanadri should be developed. Alternative roads too should be identified and developed, he said. The Chief Minister wanted the officials to widen the State highway from the national highway to Gangavati.

He instructed the officials to prepare the detailed project report and develop parking and other amenities for the pilgrims at the foothills.

Ropeway

Referring to the proposal for building a 430-metre ropeway for the Anjanadri Hills, Mr. Bommai instructed the Tourism Department to complete the tender process for the works within two months.

“I will visit Anjanadri Hills before July 15 to inspect the progress of the works,” Mr. Bommai said.