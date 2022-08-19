Bommai instructs officials to keep ready tourism circuits for inauguration before festive season

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai instructed officials of the Tourism Department to keep ready for the inauguration of the Mysuru tourism circuit during Dasara and the Hampi circuit during Deepavali.

He also told officials to give priority to provide basic amenities at all tourism spots and provide publicity to increase the footfall of tourists to Karnataka in the coming days. These circuits must also include adventure sports and entertainment activities, he said.

Mr. Bommai reviwed the progress of the Tourism Department here on Friday and said tourism played a vital role in the State economic progress and promotion of culture. As announced in State Budget, the tourism circuits of Mysuru-Belur-Halebid and Hampi-Badami-Aihole-Pattadakal must be developed, he said.

He said the government had formulated the guidelines for the adoption and maintenance of monuments as announced in the Budget.

Details of the monuments and expenditure must be prepared and website created. He would write to all corporate companies about the monument adoption scheme, he said. The Tourism Department must have perfect coordination with the Department of Industries and Commerce, he added.

The Chief Minister said he would hold a meeting with the Archeological Survey of India to discuss providing more facilities to tourists visiting Badami caves and to make them more attractive. Under 'Parvatha Maala' and the State government schemes, he would discuss with Deputy Commissioners and Forest Department officials to complete land acquisition process at the earliest for the proposed ropeway at Nandi Hills, Yaana, Anjanadri Hill, Mullayanagiri, and Bababudangiri.

To promote environment-friendly tourism in the coastal area, the government has submitted a proposal to the Centre to simplify Coastal Regulation Zone, and trying to get the approval, Mr. Bommai said.

The officials told him that there are 400 registered tourist guides in the department and they were paid a monthly honorarium of ₹2,000 each. Arrangements were being made to provide training for improvement in the communication skills at Hampi University.