Bommai instructs officials to distribute Kisan Credit Cards to fishing community

In the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Dakshina Kannada district on September 2, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired a meeting of the State-level Bankers’ Committee to chalk out the modus operandi for the distribution of 25,000 Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) for fishermen of the coastal region.

In the meeting, Mr. Bommai instructed senior officials of the banks and Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department to take steps for expediting the process of distribution of the KCCs to fishermen of the three coastal districts of the State.

Department officials have been told to provide information about fishermen to bankers to implement the scheme in a mission mode.

Under the Prime Minister Matsya Sampada Yojana, the Union government has set aside ₹20,000 crore for investment.

The Chief Minister said under the yojana, women, and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe beneficiaries involved in fishing were eligible to avail themselves of 40% subsidy while others were eligible for 30% subsidy.

Officials have been told to utilise funds under the scheme for providing benefits to fishermen of the State.

The officials have also been told to promote the formation of SHGs of women and provide them funds from cooperative societies for undertaking non-farm activities.

Nearly 10 lakh fishermen are in marine and inland sectors in the State, according to official sources.