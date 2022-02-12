Bommai initiates series of works in his constituency

HUBBALLI

12 February 2022 21:41 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday initiated a series of development works and also inaugurated a few works in Shiggaon and Savanur of his constituency.

Mr. Bommai inaugurated development works worth ₹93 crore, including Savanur lift irrigation project, Urdu school building, warehouse at Hulugur, three Dr B.R. Ambedkar halls. Then he laid the foundation stone for various development works worth ₹3 crore.

'Bagina'

The Chief Minister also also offered ‘bagina’ to the DoddaKere at Hirebendigere.

Finances good

Later interacting with presspersons, the Chief Minister claimed that the State finances were in a good position despite the adverse impact of the pandemic.

Mr. Bommai alleged that the State finances suffered a lot during the regime of Siddaramaiah and said that despite not being in a situation of health emergency, the people of the State were forced to undergo hardships.

He promised a good Budget to the people and said that it would be done by balancing the fiscal deficit.

Mr. Bommai said that four lift irrigation schemes, two each in Byadagi and Hangal Assembly segments, and a separate milk union for the district would be inaugurated after the Budget session. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Ministers Govind Karajol and Shivaram Hebbar and others.