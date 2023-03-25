ADVERTISEMENT

Bommai inaugurates Cubbon Park toy train

March 25, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Minister of Revenue R. Ashok flagging off the toy train at Bal Bhavan renovated by the Women & Child Welfare Department in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Children visiting Bal Bhavan in Cubbon Park can now take a joy ride in the toy ‘Putani Train’. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday inaugurated the renovated Bal Bhavan and flagged off the Putani Train.

Bengaluru Smart City Limited had taken up restoration work of Bal Bhavan along with South Western Railway (SWR) to repair the track, which has remained unused for many years. “The toy train used to be a primary attraction for children visiting the park. Considering the same, under the Smart City project, we have upgraded the facilities to run the train. Apart from this, an island which was built for boating and was in a bad shape has also been restored. We have introduced various activities for children including a science park,” a senior official from Bengaluru Smart City Ltd. said.

Before it was shut down, 5,000 to 7,000 children used to visit the park during weekends while close to 2,000 on weekdays. The toy train has been the biggest attraction in Bal Bhavan. The track is 1.25 km long. The train covers this distance in around eight minutes. “Bal Bhavan, inside Cubbon Park, is spread over 12 acres. After the outbreak of the pandemic, it had remained shut. There will be more footfall since these facilities are open to children now,” an official from the Horticulture Department hoped.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US