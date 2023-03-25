Bommai inaugurates Cubbon Park toy train

March 25, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

Children visiting Bal Bhavan in Cubbon Park can now take a joy ride in the toy ‘Putani Train’. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday inaugurated the renovated Bal Bhavan and flagged off the Putani Train.

Bengaluru Smart City Limited had taken up restoration work of Bal Bhavan along with South Western Railway (SWR) to repair the track, which has remained unused for many years. “The toy train used to be a primary attraction for children visiting the park. Considering the same, under the Smart City project, we have upgraded the facilities to run the train. Apart from this, an island which was built for boating and was in a bad shape has also been restored. We have introduced various activities for children including a science park,” a senior official from Bengaluru Smart City Ltd. said.

Before it was shut down, 5,000 to 7,000 children used to visit the park during weekends while close to 2,000 on weekdays. The toy train has been the biggest attraction in Bal Bhavan. The track is 1.25 km long. The train covers this distance in around eight minutes. “Bal Bhavan, inside Cubbon Park, is spread over 12 acres. After the outbreak of the pandemic, it had remained shut. There will be more footfall since these facilities are open to children now,” an official from the Horticulture Department hoped.