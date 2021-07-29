Bommai in Hubballi, visits ‘Keshav Kunj’

The Chief Minister later offer floral tributes at the ‘samadhi’ of his parents

Visiting his home town Hubballi for first time after becoming Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai headed to ‘Keshav Kunj’, office of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, on July 29.

Soon after landing in Hubballi and after being greeted by his supporters at the airport, Mr. Bommai drove straight to ‘Keshav Kunj’ where senior RSS functionaries led by ‘Akhil Bharat Vyvastha Pramukh’ Mangesh Bhende and others were waiting to greet him. The CM was accompanied by BJP State General Secretary Mahesh Tenginakai.

Mr. Bommai garlanded the bust of RSS founder Keshav Hedgewar and then offered floral tributes to a portrait of ‘Bharat Mata’.

He was felicitated by Nagar Sangh Chalak Shivanand Avati, ‘Uttar Prant Sanchalak of Kutumb Prabhodhan’ P.R. Nagaraj, Divisional Secretary Kiran Guddadakeri, President of Seva Bharati Raghu Akmanchi, vibhag prabhari Jayateerth Katti, BJP Mahanagar Zilla President Umesh Dushi and others.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with RSS functionaries at Keshav Kunj in Hubballi on July 29, 2021.

Soon after exchange of pleasantries and distribution of sweets, Mr. Bommai left ‘Keshav Kunj’.

Visit to samadhi

He went to the ‘samadhi’ (gadduge) of his parents at Amaragol between Hubballi and Dharwad to offer floral tributes. He garlanded the bust of his father Somappa R. Bommai and Gangamma S. Bommai. He told mediapersons that the blessings of parents is above all, and so he had come to seek their blessings.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the samadhi of his parents S.R. Bommai and Gangamma S. Bommai, in Hubballi on July 29, 2021. | Photo Credit: Kiran Bakale

Before proceeding to Uttar Kannada district, the Chief Minister met Sri Veerasomeshwara Shivacharya Swami of Rambhapuri Peetha at Rambhapuri Kalyanmantap in Hubballi and sought his blessings.

‘I love Hubballi, will do everything for the city’

“Hubballi is the city I was born in and brought up. I have a big bunch of friends and acquaintances. Hubballi is the city I love most. I will do everything for its development,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on his first visit to the city after becoming the Chief Minister.

‘Basanna’, as he is fondly known among his supporters, was given a rousing welcome soon after he landed at Hubballi airport in a special aircraft. Slogans were raised and many tried to shake hands. Police had a difficult time controlling the crowd.

“I never imagined that one day I would land in Hubballi as Chief Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J.P. Nadda, Union Minister Rajnath Singh have bestowed on me a big responsibility. Former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa has blessed me,” he said.

Mr. Bommai said that he is aware of the issues concerning Hubballi-Dharwad and has plans for their betterment. “Being the second biggest municipal corporation in Karnataka after Bengaluru, there are issues concerning infrastructure and industrialisation. I have seniors like Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar. I will discuss the issues with them, along with the party’s senior leaders. Based on their suggestion, I will implement programmes for its development,” he said.

'Will be going to Delhi'

Mr. Bommai said that visiting flood-hit areas of Uttar Kannada district, he would proceed to New Delhi on July 30 to meet and seek the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party seniors. “This will be my first visit. Subsequently after two-three days, I will seek an appointment again to meet the party high command to discuss cabinet expansion,” he said.

Regarding former chief minister Jagadish Shettar’s statement that he would not be part of the new cabinet, Mr. Bommai said that he had already spoken to Mr. Shettar over telephone. “He has expressed his views and I have told him that I will meet him personally. Even before entering politics, we were friends. We have a very cordial relationship, friendship and trust, even when we were in different parties. I will meet him personally, will try to understand his feelings and then will speak to party seniors and will then speak on this issue,” he said.

Main major project for north Karnataka

On the Upper Krishna Project, the chief minister said that after the tribunal’s award, Andhra Pradesh had approached the Supreme Court, and along with Maharashtra, Karnataka was fighting the case in the Supreme Court.

“We are hopeful of the matter being resolved in another one-and-a-half months. Soon after that gazette notification will have to be made, followed by preparation of R&R plan, which is a very crucial task. I have clarity on the project and what needs to be done. It is a very huge project for irrigating around 13.5 lakh acres of land and is crucial for agricultural and economic growth of the north Karnataka region. It will be my priority project,” he said.

Ex-minister’s car hits vehicle in CM’s convoy

The vehicle of former minister Shivaram Hebbar hit a vehicle in theconvoy of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Hubballi.

The mishap occurred after the CM’s vehicle left the airport and the convoy was proceeding to ‘Keshav Kunj’. The driver of Mr. Hebbar's vehicle was trying to keep up with the CM’s convoy when he lost control and hit one of the vehicles in the convoy. People in the two vehicles suffered minor injuries.

The vehicle of former minister Shivaram Hebbar hit a vehicle in the convoy of the Chief Minister in Hubballi on July 29, 2021. | Photo Credit: Kiran Bakale

According to sources, Mr. Hebbar was in the Chief Minister’s car at the time of the incident.