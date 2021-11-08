Bommai: Improve traffic management in core areas

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who reviewed ‘Bengaluru Mission 2022’ progress on Sunday evening, issued a series of instructions to officials to hasten the implementation of various works in the city.

According to a note issued from the Chief Minister’s Office, Mr. Bommai directed the officials to improve traffic management in the core areas of the city and asked BMRCL officials to complete the works one year ahead of schedule. He asked officials to be ready with all preparations to achieve the target. He also asked KIADB officials to hasten the process of acquiring 15.4 acres of land needed to implement the suburban railway project.

On water projects, the Chief Minister, while directing the officials to stop letting sewage into lakes, asked them to draw a green fence around 25 lakes that were being developed at a cost of ₹125 crore. The development of these lakes is scheduled to be completed by February 2022. He also directed officials to ensure that sewage is not let into the 11-km stretch of ‘rajakaluve’ that is being developed under K-100 Water Way as a place of tourist attraction.