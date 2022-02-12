Bommai hopeful of Centre’s positive decision on Belagavi defence land

HUBBALLI

12 February 2022 19:18 IST

State has sought over 750 acres of defence land on the outskirts of Belagavi

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that he was positive about the Union Government taking a suitable decision on the State Government’s request for handing over 750 acres of defence land on the outskirts of Belagavi to the State.

Mr. Bommai told presspersons at Sambra Airport in Belagavi on Saturday that he had met the Defence Minister on two issues and the other one was of the Union Government taking over the Sangolli Rayanna School and converting it into a military school.

He said the very next day of his making the request, he received a telephone call from the Defence Minister to convey that already an inspection on the Sangolli Rayanna School had been done and the inspection report submitted. He also conveyed that shortly a favourable decision would be taken on the issue, Mr. Bommai said.

Regarding the State Budget, he said he had conducted a series of meetings with various departments and also received representations from various organisations. After February 25, another meeting would be convened to deliberate on all the requirements. After considering the financial position, revenue collectionand also the State and Central government programmes, the Budget would be prepared, he said adding that already officials had been directed to initiate measures to increase resource mobilisation.

On the hijab issue, he said as the case was being heard by the High Court, their first priority was to maintain peace and tranquillity in the State and also to ensure that there was no disturbance caused to the children in educational institutions.