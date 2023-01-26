Bommai honoured with Mahanta Award

January 26, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was honoured with Sri Mrutyunjaya Mahanta Award by Murugha Mutt in Dharwad on Wednesday.

Seer of Murugha Mutt Sri Mallikarjun Swami, Sri Siddharama Swami of Gadag Tontadarya Mutt, Sri Gurumahantha Swami of Ilkal Vijay Mahantheshwar Mutt and Sri Allamaprabhu Swami of Naganur Mutt honoured the Chief Minister with the award on Wednesday evening.

Responding to the honour, Mr. Bommai expressed surprise over the award and said that he was under the impression that he was to present the award to others. “However, getting honoured at the mutt and blessed by the seers are rare privileges. This award is nothing but a blessing from Mrutyunjaya Mahanta Swami. The award has increased my responsibilities,” he said.

Elaborating on the services rendered by Murugha Mutt, he said that the mutt was a pioneer in coming up with the concept of both education (Jnana Dasoha) and mass feeding (Anna Dasoha). Mr. Bommai also recalled the days when he visited the mutt as a boy along with his mother. He said that assistance will be extended for renovation of the free hostels run by the mutt.

He said that all religions advocated peace and harmony. However, it is misinterpretation of the precepts of religion that is leading to conflicts. Emphasising the need to alleviate such conflicts and facilitate harmonious living, Mr. Bommai said that it is time the message of 12th century reformer Basaveshwara is followed.

Member of Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad, the former MLA Seema Masuti, Shivaleela Kulkarni and trustees of the mutt were present.