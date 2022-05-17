Bommai holds meeting of Secretaries, Principal Secretaries to improve inter-departmental coordination

Close on the heels of holding separate meetings of the Deputy Commissioners of districts and CEOs of zilla panchayats as part of the initiative to activate district administration, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday held a meeting of Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and Secretaries of various departments to gear up administrative machinery at the State level.

After the meeting, the Chief Minister told mediapersons that Tuesday’s meeting had looked into resolving issues related to coordination among various departments as part of measures to speed up the implementation of the Budget and also make the administration more responsive.

He said the officials were directed to immediately initiate the process of getting land with respect to schemes where there was a requirement of land. They were also told to complete the formalities of launching the schemes, including transfer of grants, within June, he noted.

In a bid to reduce decision-making slabs, the Chief Minister said he had directed that any files sent by the DCs of districts should not go to an officer below the rank of the Deputy Secretary.