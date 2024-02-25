Bommai holds Congress responsible for delay in the implementation of Mahadayi project

February 25, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Belagavi

The former Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai has held the Congress responsible for the delay in the Mahadayi project. He said that the BJP, on the other hand, tried to speed up the project.

He told reporters in Hubballi on Sunday that it was the Manmohan Singh government that constituted the Mahadayi River Water Disputes Tribunal, though there was never a need for it.

“That has caused the delay of around 10 years,” he said. “This has been the biggest mistake of the Congress,” he said.

Mr. Bommai said that the Congress is notorious for building an underground wall in the project site so that there will be no further construction. “Congress Ministers submitted in writing that they have built the wall to stop the work. That party is infamous for building the wall to stop the drinking water scheme. While the BJP built canals, the Congress built the wall. Congress in Goa has been opposing the project. But the BJP government at the Centre gave permission for the project despite the party being in power in Goa,” he said.

“Now, the scheme is stuck due to the pending environmental clearance. The Union government has sought some documents from Karnataka and they should be provided. If this is done, the BJP will put pressure on the Union government to direct the department concerned to give approval to the project,” Mr. Bommai said.

The Goa government went to the Supreme Court against Karnataka as the Congress government launched working on the Mahadayi project without due environmental clearances,” he said.

He also said that the Congress government has failed to effectively argue or challenge various petitions filed by various States regarding Krishna, Mahadayi and Mekedatu projects. He said that the BJP government, on the other hand, set aside ₹5,000 crore for giving compensation to farmers.

Responding to statement by some Congress leaders that BJP leaders, including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and himself, were spreading lies, Mr. Bommai said that the people of the State know who is telling the truth and who is not. “Are the Congress leaders Satya Harishchandras?” he asked.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered on his promises. “Within three months after assuming office, the Prime Minister increased disbursement of share of taxes to all States from 32% to 42% of the total collection. What has Chief Minister Siddaramaiah done? Did he fulfil his promises?” he asked.

He said that while the ruling Congress moved a resolution in the Assembly against the Union government, the opposition BJP too has moved resolution in support of the Central government. “We will go before the people to tell them the truth,” he said.

