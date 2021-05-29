Bommai hits back at Congress leaders

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday hit out at Congress leaders for seeking his resignation and asked what moral right the Opposition leaders had to criticise the government when they had “closed” a sex scam case involving former Minister H.Y. Meti while in power.

On Thursday, Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, demanded the resignation of Mr. Bommai on the charges of giving protection to former Minister and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi in the alleged sex-for-job scam.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Mr. Bommai said Congress leaders had no right to preach morality to others when the former Congress government had handed over the case to the Criminal Investigation Department and “given a clean chit” to Mr. Meti.

Mr. Bommai questioned the motive behind taking up the issue now and said the High Court has been informed of all the developments in the case by the Special Investigation Team in charge.

Congress leaders have been seeking the the arrest of Mr. Jarkiholi and a court-monitored probe into the case looking into the role of others, including Ministers and police officers.