Bommai has not read Evidence Act, says Siddaramaiah

January 17, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Referring to the bribery allegations made against BJP legislator G.H. Tippareddy by Karnataka State Contractors’ Association’s Working President R. Manjunath, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah said that it appears like Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has not read the Evidence Act.

“The Working President of Contractors’ Association clearly said that Mr. Tippareddy, MLA for Chitradurga, had received a bribe. He has also given the audio recording to support his allegations. What more evidence does Mr. Bommai need to order for an enquiry? I think he has not read the Evidence Act,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

He was addressing a public meeting, Praja Dhwani, at Dr. Puneet Rajkumar Stadium in Hosapete, Vijayanagara district, on Tuesday.

“Your father [former Chief Minister S.R. Bommai] was a lawyer. You are not a lawyer. You are a BE graduate. You don’t know the Evidence Act,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Working president D.K. Shivakumar, alleged that the BJP government in the State was filing B Reports to save the culprits of its party and supports.

“Misusing the office of Governor, the BJP government has filed B reports to in many cases to safeguard the culprits that it had nurtured. If Congress comes to power, we will order for re-enquiry into all the cases in which the B Reports have been filed,” he said.

All India Congress Committee General Secretary and Karnataka In-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “BJP government in the State is the most corrupt government in the country. It has looted the State’s exchequer. It has spared none in looting. The allegation from the Contractors’ Association of paying ₹90 lakh bribe to Mr. Tippareddy is the latest example for BJP’s loot in the State.”