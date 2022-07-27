‘Bommai Govt. has failed to provide pro-people governance’

It is the most corrupt in the country, says KPCC working president Dhruvanarayan

On the eve of Basavaraj Bommai Government’s first anniversary, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Working President R. Dhruvanarayan said the BJP Government in the State had not only failed to provide pro-people rule, but has also allegedly become unpopular among the general public as a “40 per cent commission” government.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Wednesday, Mr. Dhruvanarayan alleged that the BJP Government in Karnataka had become the “country’s No. 1 corrupt Government.” He cited the claims made by the State Contractors’ Association office bearers that several Ministers and BJP MLAs were beneficiaries of the 40 per cent commission that was demanded from the contractors executing Government projects.

While the Bommai Government was planning to celebrate Sadhaneya Samavesha to publicise its accomplishments during the last one year, the Congress leader alleged that the BJP had only looted public and sowed the seeds of communal hatred among people of different communities.

To cover up its administrative failures, it had created communal controversies like “hijab” and “halal” so that the poison of communalism can be spread in the minds of the students.

Apart from the corruption in executing Government works, Mr. Dhruvanarayan said the Government had committed irregularities in the recruitment of Police Sub-Inspectors, Assistant Professors and various other government posts.

The government had also kicked up a major controversy while reviewing text books for students and ended up insulting a number of prominent personalities like Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Basavanna, Kuvempu and Kanakadasa.

