Bommai flays Maharashtra’s decision to provide health insurance scheme for Kannadigas in border areas

March 16, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday took exception to the decision of the Maharashtra State Cabinet to provide health insurance for Kannadigas living along the Maharahstra-Karnataka border.

Demanding that such a decision should be revoked, he said Karnataka would bring the issue to the notice of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Chief Minister told media persons here that it was a grave injustice by the government of Maharashtra to announce the health insurance scheme for the Kannada-speaking people living along the Karnataka border in the wake of the border row raked up by the neighbouring State.

“During the meeting with Mr. Shah, both States were asked to wait for the final verdict of the Supreme Court on the border row and were told that there must not be any provocation from anyone. The Maharashtra government has violated it, and the order on the health insurance scheme must be revoked immediately. The issue will be brought to the notice of Mr. Shah,” Mr. Bommai said.

“We can also make such announcements. Several taluk and gram panchayats of Maharashtra have adopted unanimous resolutions seeking the inclusion of their villages into Karnataka as they are not getting justice in Maharashtra. In this kind of situation, the government of Maharashtra must behave responsibly,” the Chief Minister said.