Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Bommai files nomination papers in a simple manner in Haveri

The former Chief Minister will again file another set of nomination papers on April 19 accompanied by party strongman B.S. Yediyurappa

April 15, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Accompanied by the former Minister B.C. Patil and others, the former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai submitting his nomination papers to Returning Officer Raghunandan Murthy in Haveri on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Accompanied by the former Minister B.C. Patil and others, the former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai submitting his nomination papers to Returning Officer Raghunandan Murthy in Haveri on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Accompanied by Member of Legislative Assembly Chandru Lamani, the former Minister B.C. Patil, the former MLA Virupakshappa Ballari and others, the former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai submitted two sets of nomination papers to Returning Officer Raghunandan Murthy in Haveri on Monday.

Later speaking to presspersons, Mr. Bommai said that he filed his nomination papers on Monday as it is considered an auspicious day. He will again file his nomination papers in a grand manner on April 19.

The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, the former Minister Byrati Basavaraj and others will be participating in a mega roadshow to be held before he files his nomination papers then, he said.

The former Chief Minister said that it is ludicrous that a party (the Congress) which is not even contesting in 272 constituencies is claiming to form a government in the country.

On the criticism by the Opposition, he said that as it is parliamentary elections, they (the BJP) are seeking votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the development works they have brought in.

Mr. Bommai said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to campaign in North Karnataka after April 25 or 26.

Prior to proceeding to Haveri for filing his nomination papers, Mr. Bommai visited the Gadduge (tombs) of his parents at Rayapur in Hubballi and paid tributes to them.

