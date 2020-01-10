Bommai defends police action, asks HDK to submit evidence to investigators

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday defended the police action in Mangaluru against anti-CAA agitators which left two dead last month. This came in the wake of a press conference held by former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who alleged that violence in the coastal city was acerbated by the police themselves and released a bunch of videos to defend the claim.

“The police also have video evidence that shows the violence was both pre-meditated and orchestrated. They had to resort to firing when the mob tried to break into the police armoury. If they had gained access to the armoury, there would have been more damage,” the Home Minister said.

Mr. Bommai also accused Mr. Kumaraswamy of trying to instigate violence at a time Mangaluru has returned to normality. “As a former Chief Minister, he should act responsibly. There is an inquiry ordered into the incident and if he has any evidence, he must submit it to those leading the probe. Making it public might stir trouble again,” he said.

‘Disclose source’

Meanwhile, BJP State general secretary Shobha Karandlaje launched a counter-attack on Mr. Kumaraswamy, accusing him of releasing a “fake” CD to mislead the ongoing probe into the Mangaluru violence. She urged him to disclose the source of the CD.

Addressing a press conference, Ms. Karandlaje alleged that Mr. Kumaraswamy had demoralised the police force by accusing them of instigating the violence. She also sought to know if the CD was prepared by some “anti-national and pseudo-secular forces”.

“This kind of Kashmir-type attack on the police by masked goons is a new phenomenon in Karnataka. Kumaraswamy should have stood by the police, who do not have any political affiliations. Instead, he has sided with the perpetrators of violence,” Ms. Karandlaje said.