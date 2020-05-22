Bommai defends FIR filed against Sonia Gandhi over tweet

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday defended the FIR filed by the Sagar police against Congress national leader Sonia Gandhi over the party’s tweets against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the police had registered the FIR on the basis of guidelines issued in a Supreme Court judgment on the course of action to be adopted when a complaint is lodged. The objections raised by the Congress can, however, be taken up only when the investigation is launched, he said. “This is the legal position”, he said.

Recalling the FIRs filed against journalist Arnab Goswami over his remarks against Ms. Gandhi about a fortnight ago, Mr. Bommai alleged the Congress was adopting double standards.