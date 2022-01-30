Bommai counters Siddaramaiah’s attack on Govt.

Bengaluru

30 January 2022 21:14 IST

Asks the Opposition leader not to find fault when none exist

Countering former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for attacking the Government, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday asked the former not to find fault where none exist.

“We are aware of our responsibilities. We have launched many programmes for the welfare of the people,” he told reporters here. His response came after Mr. Siddaramaiah had alleged that the Government had not fulfilled any of the promise made in the 2018 manifesto of the BJP.

The Chief Minister said: “Nothing more can be expected from Mr. Siddaramaiah. He should see the work done for the welfare of the people. Instead he is trying to find fault where none exist. Mr. Siddaramaiah had claimed that he implemented 96% of his manifesto. But still people rejected him.” Stating that it is not enough to announce programmes, Mr. Bommai said: “They should be implemented. We are aware of our responsibilities towards the welfare of students, youth, women, SC and ST communities.”

Declining to respond in public the issue of Cabinet expansion, he said: “I am ready to go when the party high command calls me to discuss the issue.” The Chief Minister also said that he would convene a meeting of Members of Parliament from State ahead of the budget session of the Parliament. “There is a convention. I will visit Delhi soon to meet our MPs.”