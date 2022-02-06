Karnataka

Bommai consoles Usha Mangeshkar

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai conveyed his grief to the family of Lata Mangeshkar, as he called Usha Mangeshkar, sister of the legendary singer, over phone.

Lata Mangeshkar will live on in the hearts and breath of the people for generations. She has a special place in the hearts of the people. We havelost a great singer. A State mourninghas been ordered in Karnataka, Mr. Bommai told Usha Mangeshkar.

The Karnataka Government has ordered two-day State mourning as a mark of respect to Lata Mangeshkar. There would be no public recreational programmes and the national flag will fly half mast during the mourning period, a Government notificationsaid.


