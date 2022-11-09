Bommai consoles Renukacharya, says police will probe into Chandrashekhar’s death from all angles

The Chief Minister has said that the police officials investigating the mysterious death have been instructed not to arrive at any conclusion before the probe is completed

The Hindu Bureau HUBBALLI
November 09, 2022 19:52 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the case of the mysterious death of his Political Secretary Renukacharya’s nephew Chandrashekhar will be investigated from all angles and police officials have been instructed not to arrive at any conclusion before the probe is completed.

Mr. Bommai was speaking to presspersons in Honnali of Davangere district after meeting Mr. Renukacharya and his family members on Wednesday to offer condolence over the untimely death of Chandrashekhar.

He said that Renukacharya and his family were in a state of shock over the tragic death and he had come to console Mr. Renukacharya not as a Chief Minister of the State but as a brother.

The Chief Minister said that on seeing the circumstances pertaining to the tragic death of Chandrashekhar and the crime site, there appeared to be two possibilities. While one pointed towards the possibility of murder, the other gave an impression of an accident and nothing could be ruled out at this point of time. The police will investigate both the angles, he said.

Mr. Bommai said that there were several unanswered questions like how did the body of Chandrashekhar move to the backseat, why was the windshield broken and why was hair on Chandrashekhar’s head missing and other such issues.

“The investigating officers are waiting for the post-mortem report as it can give some leads. This apart, a Forensic Science Lab report is crucial in recreating the crime scene. The post-mortem report is likely to be submitted in two days. Further proble will be based on the outcome,” he said.

Regarding the demand for setting up an investigation team to probe into the death, the Chief Minister said that it will be decided after the receipt of post-mortem report.

Mr. Bommai said that Chandrashekhar, a civil engineer by profession, shared a close bond with his uncle Renukacharya and joined hands with him in wiping the tears of the poor. In fact, Chandrashekhar carried out almost all of his uncle’s work and naturally, his tragic death has put Mr. Renukacharya in trauma. Like him, Chandrashekhar’s death had pained me also, the Chief Minister said.

