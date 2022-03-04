Bommai considers long-pending demands from Dharwad district

Jaydeva Institute regional centre for Hubballi to come up

Presenting his maiden budget, Chief Minister and Finance Minister Basavaraj Bommai has considered some of the long-pending demands from Dharwad district, where he grew up.

The Chief Minister has announced that to make hi-tech treatment available in north Karnataka, a regional cardiac centre of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology would be established at a cost of ₹250 crore in Hubballi and allocated ₹1,000 crore for the much-delayed Kalasa Banduri Nala Project, for the implementation of which he had held a padayatra while in the Opposition.

He also announced the establishment of ‘Dr. S.V. Patil Agricultural Research, Training and Farmers’ Welfare Chair’ in the University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad.

Hubballi-Dharwad is among the cities chosen for beginning hostels for working women of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and minorities and for building ‘Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Sauharda Vidhyarthi Nilaya’.

FMCG cluster

The Chief Minister announced that FMCG cluster would be developed in Dharwad district and a special incentive package would be announced for the industries that would come up in this cluster. Dharwad district along with Tumakuru has been chosen for creation of special investment region to promote industrial development.

Recognising the lab-in-a-kit prepared by the Dharwad Regional Science Centre, Mr. Bommai has announced it would be distributed to 169 Government Girls High School of the State to enable the students to understand concepts of science under ‘Nodi Kali Madi Thili’ concept.