Bommai confirms talks on BJP alliance with JD(S)

July 16, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Belagavi

The former Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai said in Hubballi on Sunday that talks have been held between his party leaders and Janata Dal(S) leader H.D. Deve Gowda on several issues, including possible political alliance between the two parties.

He told journalists that the party high command will take a decision on a possible alliance with the Janata Dal(S). To a query, he confirmed that there have been some talks between BJP leaders and Mr. Gowda.

“Nothing good will come out of the coordination meeting planned by the Opposition parties in Bengaluru. It will achieve nothing substantial politically.”Basavaraj Bommai,BJP leader

Janata Dal(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy has also expressed certain feelings over the issue. “The future course of our political actions will depend on the outcome of these talks,” he said.

Mr. Bommai said that the name of the Leader of the Opposition will be announced after Tuesday. He dismissed as rumours reports of the former Minister V. Somanna joining the Congress.

He criticised the State government for delaying the implementation of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. “This only shows that the government does not want to implement this scheme, that will prove to be of a great burden to the State Exchequer. I suspect that it will be made applicable to only a few people and not to all,” he said.

‘Nothing to achieve’

“All the Opposition parties are uniting only with the aim of defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nothing good will come out of the coordination meeting planned by these political parties in Bengaluru. It will achieve nothing substantial politically,” Mr. Bommai said.

“Some Opposition party leaders are gathering in Bengaluru on Monday and Tuesday to discuss what they call the possibility of forming a united opposition against the BJP. But that will not succeed as Opposition parties are not strong anywhere in the country. Most of those who are attending the Bengaluru meeting are regional party leaders. None of them will benefit from the meeting,” he said.

“They seem to think that they can defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi by forming such united opposition fronts. But they are wrong. He can never be defeated,” Mr. Bommai said.

“These Opposition leaders neither have a common agenda or programme nor do they have any intrinsic strength. They will do well to know about the unprecedented respect and regard that Mr. Modi is getting around the world,” Mr. Bommai said.

