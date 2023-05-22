Bommai challenges new govt. to prove allegations of 40% commission

May 22, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday challenged the newly-formed Congress government to prove with evidence its allegations that his dispensation was collecting a commission of 40% from contractors.

He threw the challenge while responding to the Congress government’s decision to inquire into scams of the previous dispensation.

“The responsibility of providing evidence in support of the allegations lies with the Congress. The Congress is free to release all the documents to support the allegations. Let them show that I have received 40% commission”

Pointing out that the Karnataka Contractors’ Association had levelled allegations of 40% commission against his dispensation, he said if the allegations are true, then they should now bid for 40% lesser for all contract works. “If the contractors participate in tenders for the same amount then it would show that a 40% commission exists now also,” he argued.

“Contractors association president Kempanna has failed to give any document either to the court or to the government to prove his allegations. He only carried out a miscampaign against the then BJP government which the Congress took advantage of,” Mr. Bommai alleged.

“The new government is free to order an inquiry into everything that happened during the Congress government between 2013 and 2018 and the BJP government from 2019 to 2023, including the PSI recruitment scam. Let the truth come out. The scams of the previous Congress government have been already referred to the Lokayukta,” he said.

State tour

Mr. Bommai said the BJP, which held an introspection meeting on Sunday about the poll debacle, had got reports from all the districts. While the candidates were to be blamed in some places, the organisation was being blamed in some other, he said. The meeting had decided to rectify the mistakes and re-organise the party organisation besides strengthening it ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. As part of such measures, the State leaders would tour the State shortly, he said.