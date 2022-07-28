Karnataka

Karnataka CM Bommai cancels ‘Janotsava’ following death of BJP worker

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. File
S Bageshree Bengaluru July 28, 2022 00:58 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 10:07 IST

Amidst tension and anger over the murder of the party Yuva Morcha worker, Praveen Nettaru, in Dakshina Kannada, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at an emergency press meet held past midnight announced cancellation of ‘Janotsava’ convention at Doddaballapur on Thursday to mark the completion of one year of the government led by him. The government event at Vidhana Soudha has also been cancelled.

“I am deeply pained over death of an innocent youth. It is not appropriate to hold the anniversary programme in such a situation. Hence we are cancelling the Doddaballapur event as well as the programme that had been planned at Vidhana Soudha,” the Chief Minister announced in a hurriedly called press conference at 12.30 a.m. However, he would announce some of the new programmes for SC/STs at a press conference, the Chief Minister said.

He announced that the government had decided to form an anti-terrorist commando force to fight the menace and promised strict action against organisations like the Popular Front of India after creating a consensus among various States on proscribing the organisation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Karnataka
Related Articles
Read more...