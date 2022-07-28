Bommai cancels ‘Janotsava’ over death of party worker

Amidst tension and anger over the murder of the party Yuva Morcha worker, Praveen Nettaru, in Dakshina Kannada, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at an emergency press meet held past midnight announced cancellation of ‘Janotsava’ convention at Doddaballapur on Thursday to mark the completion of one year of the government led by him. The government event at Vidhana Soudha has also been cancelled.

“I am deeply pained over death of an innocent youth. It is not appropriate to hold the anniversary programme in such a situation. Hence we are cancelling the Doddaballapur event as well as the programme that had been planned at Vidhana Soudha,” the Chief Minister announced in a hurriedly called press conference at 12.30 a.m. However, he would announce some of the new programmes for SC/STs at a press conference, the Chief Minister said.

He announced that the government had decided to form a anti-terrorist commando force to fight the menace and promised strict action against organisations like the Popular Front of India after creating a consensus among various States on proscribing the organisation.