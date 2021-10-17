Bommai campaigns in Hangal, holds meeting at Shivakumar Udasi’s house

Belagavi

17 October 2021 17:53 IST

The CM used the opportunity to send a message that the Udasi family members were actively involved in the campaign.

Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister, arrived in Hangal on Sunday, to campaign for the by-election. He held a meeting of party leaders in the house of Shivakumar Udasi, MP.

The meeting seemed to be a response to the rumours that the Udasi family was upset over the party not nominating one of them for the bypolls. The election was caused by the death of Channabasappa Udasi, MLA and the MP’s father. There was widespread speculation that one of three women in the family— Mr. Udasi’s wife Neelamma, his daughter Jayashree Tilavalli, or Revati, his daughter-in-law, would get the ticket.

But the party chose Shivaraj Sajjan, former MLA. This led to reports that the Udasis , a local Lingayat family with enough clout, were upset.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, party State unit president, ministers V. Sunil Kumar and B.C. Patil, leaders like Aravind Bellad and Munirathna Naidu, and Shivakumar Udasi were present at the meeting.

The CM addressed some rallies in nearby villages.

Before leaving for Hangal, the CM announced that BJP nominees would win both the seats as there was a pro-BJP environment in those areas. ``I will spend time in the campaign in both the seats,’’ he said.

``Congress leaders have contributed to the losses suffered by the cooperative factory at Sangur.”

“The factory that has its own history. Congress leaders have ensured its closure. It is the BJP that has revived it,’’ he claimed.

Siddaramaiah, leader of the opposition, countered CM Basavaraj Bommai’s statement that Congress members were responsible for the losses suffered by the Sangur sugar factory.

“Who were the chairpersons of the Sangur factory ? No one other than BJP leaders like Shivaraj Sajjan and C.M. Udasi. How can Congress be responsible for the losses in the family then?,” he questioned while speaking to journalists at the Hubballi airport.