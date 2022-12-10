Bommai calls upon young innovators to save ecology from degradation

December 10, 2022 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday called upon the young innovators gathered at UNLEASH – 22, a global innovation lab at Infosys in Mysuru, to protect ecology from degradation.

Participating in the closing ceremony of the weeklong innovation lab, which kickstarted here on December 3, Mr. Bommai expressed concern over the ecological degradation taking place in the world at present. “The rate of ecological degradation is so high that what happened in the last 2,000 years is now happening in 20 years. If it continues, the world will not be a place to live in. All our creativity, science and technology will not be able to help us,” he said.

Pointing out that the human race belongs to nature and not vice versa, Mr. Bommai said we have to be thankful for our ancestors who had left us this beautiful world. “We should always be thankful for inheriting such a beautiful nature and we have to give it to the next generation. Or else, we will be stealing from the future of our children,” he said.

Mr. Bommai also pointed out that it was important for the innovators to be “hungry” to grow and achieve. “If your belly of thoughts is full, there is no hopes of growth. Only if you are hungry, you will create tomorrow’s world. The day you are satisfied, your identity will stop growing,” he said in his address at the closing ceremony of UNLEASH – 22.

UNLEASH – 22 had brought together about 1,000 young innovators from around the world, who showcased solutions to the most pressing issues aligned with UNESCO’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

The teams derived their solutions through a design thinking process and presented them before a jury after an intensive, mentor-led series of deliberations. The SDG areas identified for this edition of UNLEASH 22 were non-communicable diseases, mental health, education and ICT, clean water and sanitation, clean and affordable energy and poverty alleviation, climate action, aquatic ecosystem conservation from source (Mountains) to sink (Oceans).

Apart from Mr. Bommai, Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani and celebrities like actress Kalki Koechlin and paralympic athlete and medalist Deepa Malik were also present at the closing ceremony, said a press statement from the organisers.

Mr. Nilekani, in the statement, said, “In my view, all the 1,000 participants are winners. They came to Infosys’ Mysuru campus with one purpose: to play a part in helping create a sustainable future. At Infosys, we see the planet’s biggest challenges as opportunities to set new, bolder goals, rethink what we can do for the community, and set the highest standards in compliance and governance by being more transparent and credible. It has been a pleasure for Infosys to collaborate with UNLEASH in enabling global youth to address SDG challenges through cutting-edge digital solutions.”