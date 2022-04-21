Bommai calls upon party workers to accomplish ‘Mission 150’

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has called upon party workers to work hard and accomplish ‘Mission 150’, meaning to win a minimum of 150 seats in the next Assembly elections, to retain power in Karnataka.

Addressing a meeting of senior party functionaries from Kalaburagi, Bidar and Yadgir districts in Kalaburagi on Thursday evening, Mr. Bommai said that the party had taken the next election very seriously and told the party workers to meet the expectations of the party leadership by working hard.

“We have to start the preparations right now. When we are into politics, we must do it seriously. There should be no room for compromise in politics. Whatever difficulties you may face in your work to accomplish Mission 150, the party would be with you,” Mr. Bommai said.

The Chief Minister reached the venue at Geetha Nagar in the city at 4 p.m. after a brief interaction with mediapersons at the District Armed Reserve Grounds and took part in the meeting. All the main party leaders, including the elected representatives and former and present legislators, from the three districts participated in the meeting. Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, Ministers Murugesh Nirani, C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Prabhu Chauhan and B. Sriramulu, vice-president of the party’s State Unit B.Y Vijayendra were among the leaders participated in the meeting.

“Both Union and State Governments led by our party had done wonderful work for the welfare of people despite the pandemic. The State Government is implementing several welfare programmes and development projects even though it had suffered a revenue deficit. The party workers should ensure that these programmes would reach the targeted beneficiaries so that they could know what we have done for them,” Mr. Bommai said.