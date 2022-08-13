Bommai calls for strengthening Karnataka-Maharashtra ties

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday stressed the need for strengthening the ties between Karnataka and Maharashtra which share a historic bonding.

Addressing the fourth anniversary of Kannada Bhavana at a programme organised by the Bunts’ Association in Pune, the Chief Minister observed that it was possible to achieve anything if the minds of both the States become united.

He observed that Kannadigas in Maharashtra had made proud achievements. “This is a State that revers Shivaji Maharaj. Also, this State respects Kannadigas,” he said.