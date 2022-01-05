Bommai calls for dismissal of Punjab Govt.

Mysuru

05 January 2022 19:59 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has called for dismissal of the Punjab Government over its failure to ensure proper security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s movement.

Mr. Modi’s convoy was reportedly stuck on a highway in Punjab as the road was blocked by protesters.

Speaking to reporters in Mandya on Wednesday, Mr Bommai sought a detailed inquiry into the reported security lapse and punishment for the guilty. He said it was the duty of everybody to respect the Prime Minister.

The reported security lapse had proved that the Punjab Government does not have the capability to continue in power, Mr. Bommai said.