Bommai attends GST Council meeting in Chandigarh

The Council is likely to tweak GST rates on certain items and maintain status quo on others based on the officers panel’s recommendations

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai is heading the Group of Ministers on GST and is expected to submit its interim report at the meeting. File Photo | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday attended the 47th Goods and Service Tax (GST) Council meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Chandigarh.

Representatives of all states and UTs attended the meeting scheduled on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mr Bommai, who is heading the Group of Ministers on GST, has already held three meetings and is expected to submit its interim report at the meeting.

The Council is likely to make changes in GST rates on certain items and may agree with the officers panel’s recommendations to maintain status quo in rates on some other items.

Issues like compensation to the states and relief in registration rules of small e-commerce suppliers would also be discussed during the meeting.

Tax evasion, compensation payout to be discussed

The Council will consider measures to prevent tax evasion as central and state governments remain under pressure to mobilise revenue to manage increasing deficits.

The Council may discuss compensation payout to Opposition-ruled states seeking continuation beyond the five-year period, which ends in June, 2022. The Congress in Karnataka has urged the Centre to continue payment of compensation to states beyond 2022.

The Chief Minister is set to return to Bengaluru on June 30.