Bommai attacks Sonia for betraying Ballari

With Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi’s Karnataka leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra set to culminate in Ballari on Saturday with a rally, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday launched an attack targeting AICC president Sonia Gandhi who won from the constituency in 1999.

Speaking on the third day of Jana Sankalpa Yatre in Huvina Hadagali, Mr. Bommai said that Bharat Jodo Yatra is approaching Ballari and the people of the town should not forget that Ms. Gandhi had run away from there, after they had elected her to the Lok Sabha.

“You [people of Ballari] had supported the Congress and its leader Ms. Gandhi by electing her to the Lok Sabha. After winning the election, she resigned and chose a seat in Uttar Pradesh. People of Ballari had a lot of expectations from her. But, she betrayed them. Excepting establishing a thermal power station, the Congress has done nothing for Ballari. Now, her son, Mr. Rahul, is coming to Ballari to give you more false promises,” Mr. Bommai said.

‘A puppet’

Also, continuing his attack on Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, Mr. Bommai accused the government led by him of being a puppet of the high command and also sending contributions to it.

“The previous Congress government in the State was an ATM for the Congress high command. The Congress government looted the State and paid a part to the party high command. In the process of doing it, D.K. Shivakumar [president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee] got entangled in many cases. He is facing the Enforcement Directorate inquiry because of the wrongdoings of the Congress high command,” Mr. Bommai said.