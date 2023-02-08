ADVERTISEMENT

Bommai assures VISP employees of efforts to stop closure of unit

February 08, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

The Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant in Bhadravati. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured a delegation of Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISP) employees that his government will make efforts to stop the closure of the plant in Bhadravati.

Earlier in the day, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar met VISP employees in Bhadravati and assured them that the Congress would come to power after the elections and would ensure the plant functioned.

A delegation of workers met Mr. Bommai in Shivamogga on Wednesday. The Chief Minister told them that several public sector units had been closed over the years due to globalisation. The VISP survived all these years due to the efforts of the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, he said. “The Centre had initiated the closure process under the disinvestment scheme. The iron ore of Karnataka is in demand. Efforts will be made to revive the plant,” he said.

He assured the workers that he would first stop the closure process and then hold talks with other steel manufacturers on reviving the plant.

J. Jagadish, president of the VISP Employees’ Association, told The Hindu, “The Chief Minister responded to our plea and said that the closure process was the result of economic policies introduced in the 1990s. He said he would make efforts to avoid the closure of the plant and make it functional. He also promised to discuss whether it could be merged with the KIOCL,” he said.

The delegation included representatives of the employees’ association and the Contract Employees’ Association along with a few residents of Bhadravati.

