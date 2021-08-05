Bommai assigns districts to Ministers

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assigned a district for every newly-sworn-in Minister to oversee flood relief and COVID-19 management. He has directed all Ministers to tour the respective districts allotted to them and camp there.

While Govind Karjol will be in charge of Belagavi, a key district ravaged by floods and a district bordering Maharashtra, where COVID-19 cases are raising, A. Shivaram Hebbar will be in-charge of Uttara Kannada, another flood hit district. R. Ashok will oversee COVID-19 management in Bengaluru, S. Angara in Dakshina Kannada, Kota Srinivas Poojary in Kodagu and S. T. Somashekhar in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar and Araga Jnanendra in Chikkamagaluru, all districts of concern for COVID-19.

A new task force on COVID-19, headed by a Minister, would be reconstituted after allocation of portfolios to Ministers, he said. Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan was heading the task force on COVID-19 in the B.S. Yediyurappa-led government.