Bommai asserts commitment to ensuring Bidar’s development

Stating that his government is taking up development initiatives in Bidar that the previous Congress government never thought of, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, speaking at a Jan Sankalp Yatra organised at Aurad in Bidar district, gave a list of projects that are under way in Bidar district.

“We will take up a project at a cost of ₹698 crore to fill 36 ponds and tanks in Aurad district. This project, once completed, will help people in 40 villages. Due to the consistent efforts and follow-up by the Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizer Bhagwanth Khuba and Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan, the project is taking a final shape. We will give administrative approval and start the work next month. Similarly, we have approved a ₹762-crore project that will irrigate 24,000 acres in the Bhalki Assembly constituency. We are taking up irrigation projects wherever there is a need. We are implementing projects that the Congress had not thought of,” Mr. Bommai said.

Terming Bidar as the crown of Karnataka, Mr. Bommai said the entire district has pleasant weather ideal for establishing industries and fertile land ideal for taking up agriculture.

“There is also good scope for developing Bidar and Kalaburagi districts into major tourist destinations in the State. Both the districts have rich cultural heritage and magnificent monuments of historical importance. We have already taken up a task of developing Bidar and Kalaburagi forts at a cost of ₹20 crore each. We want tourist itinerary to start in Bidar and we are working on it,” Mr. Bommai said, commending Mr. Khuba for getting the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology for Bidar for which the foundation stone was laid.

Mr. Bommai also spoke about projects taken up for developing Karanja canals and promised another project for supplying drinking water to Aurad from Karanja.

“We have provided ₹9,000 crore for drinking water supply projects in rural areas and ₹7,500 crore for such projects in urban areas. We are building 9,000 classrooms in the Kalyana Karnataka region, averaging 50 classrooms a taluk. We have announced in the budget to provide ₹3,000 crore special grants to Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board and ₹1,400 crore has already been released. We have taken up the construction of the magnificent New Anubhava Mantapa at a cost of ₹500 crore. All these initiatives show our commitment to ensuring the development of Kalyana Karnataka,” Mr. Bommai said.

The Chief Minister also said that the Bidar-Nanded rail project will shortly be sanctioned and promised to provide land required for the project and also the State government’s share in the project cost.