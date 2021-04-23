Bommai asks Haveri officials to go on house visits

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai chairing a review meeting with Haveri district officials through video conference on Thursday.

HUBBALLI

23 April 2021 20:34 IST

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has asked Haveri district officials to be well prepared to face a medical emergency in the wake of a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the State and told them to go on house visits to check oxygen level and temperature.

Holding a review meeting of Shiggaon and Savanur taluk officials through video conference from Bengaluru on Thursday, Mr. Bommai asked them to take the second wave very seriously and accordingly, plan to face any eventuality.

Emphasising the need to keep taluk hospitals ready to offer treatment to COVID-19 patients, Mr. Bommai said that the primary contacts of patients should be tested compulsorily.

Taking the officials to task for poor maintenance of the Shiggaon Hospital, he asked the officials to take immediate remedial steps. Seeking details from the officials about the availability of beds and medicine, he asked them to immediately send a requirement list, if any, and also bring any issue of importance to his notice at once.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Haveri Sanjay Shettennavar visited the taluk hospitals in Shiggaon and Savanur and collected details from the local officials. He too asked them to bring issues of importance to him directly so that it could be addressed immediately.