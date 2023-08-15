HamberMenu
Bommai asks CM to reconsider decision on scrapping NEP

August 15, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to reconsider his decision of scrapping the National Education Policy (NEP) from the next academic year.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Mr. Bommai said the Congress government will be doing “disservice to the children of Karnataka” by doing away with NEP. “For petty political reasons, Mr. Siddaramaiah wants to bring in a new system. It is detrimental to the future of children of Karnataka,” Mr. Bommai claimed. The previous BJP government in Karnataka had implemented the NEP, which Siddaramaiah said would be scrapped from next year.

