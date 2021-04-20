Bommai, Ashok meet Governor ahead of all-party meeting

Ahead of the all-party meeting scheduled in Bengaluru this evening, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R. Ashok met Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan.

According to sources, both the Ministers briefed the Governor, who will preside over the all-party meeting, about the latest updates related to COVID-19 situation.

All eyes are now on the all-party meeting as it is expected to pave the way for pronouncing tougher measures in various areas of the State, particularly Bengaluru, to contain the spread of the pandemic. Generally the all-party meetings are led by the Chief Minister. But the fact that the Governor is presiding over it has arisen curiosity in political circles.

Before Monday’s briefing, the Governor held two rounds of consultations with the Chief Secretary and senior bureaucrats about the pandemic situation in the state.

Interestingly, the Governor has invited the presiding officers of both the Houses of the State Legislature also to the all-party meeting.