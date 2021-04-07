Bommai appeals to transport employees to call off strike

KALABURAGI

07 April 2021 19:08 IST

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has appealed to the agitating transport employees to call off their strike by assuring them of a positive response from the government after the expiry of the Model Code of Conduct [in force for the byelections for Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency and Basavakalyan and Maski Assembly constituencies].

Speaking to media representatives at Humnabad in Bidar district on Wednesday, he pleaded helplessness to meet the agitating transport employees demand for wage revision as per the Sixth Pay Commission.

“The government is facing tough times financially as it has been incurring revenue losses for the last six months. Many States in the country have cut salaries of their employees. But, we have not resorted to salary deductions despite the financial crunch. It is difficult to revise the salaries of transport employees as per the Sixth Pay Commission,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Once again inviting the agitating transport employees for fresh talks with the government after the expiry of the Model Code of Conduct in the State, the Home Minister assured them of a positive response from the government.

“Around one crore people are affected due to the strike. Keeping public interest in mind, the agitating transport employees should call off their strike and return to work. They should hold talks with the government after the expiry of the Model Code of Conduct and there will be a positive response from the government,” he said.