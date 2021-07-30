Bommai announces ‘working group’ to coordinate with Centre on projects

The proposed working group will be headed by the Development Commissioner

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has decided to set up a small “working group” to coordinate with the Centre on getting time-bound clearances for Karnataka’s projects.

He announced this at a press conference on Friday after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Mr. Bommai said the working group, which would be led by the State Development Commissioner, would coordinate with Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi. Pointing out that Karnataka had a total of 40 MPs, he said the working group would also involve them all.

“Presently, Karnataka Bhavan is not functioning effectively. I will activate it and make it accountable,” he said.

The working group would mainly look into the process of follow-up on the procedures involved in getting clearances from the Centre as well as various Central agencies for the State’s projects, he said.

The Chief Minister, who held a meeting with the State MPs, said he would hold such meetings regularly and provide details of various pending projects to them.

Mekedatu and others

In his maiden visit to Delhi, the Chief Minister appealed to the Centre to get clearance for the detailed project report of the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir project across the Cauvery from the Central Water Commission so that the State could go ahead with its implementation.

He also sought national project status to the Yettinahole drinking water project. He requested the Centre to convey its stand to the Supreme Court which was looking into the row over gazetting of the Upper Krishna Project II tribunal award.